Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Dombivli police nab brothers for stealing 2-wheelers
mumbai news

Dombivli police nab brothers for stealing 2-wheelers

Manpada police in Dombivli arrested two brothers involved in 11 two-wheeler theft cases
By HT Correspondent, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The police have recovered 11 two-wheelers that the siblings had planned to sell to a garage owner to modify them. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)

Manpada police in Dombivli arrested two brothers involved in 11 two-wheeler theft cases. The police have recovered 11 two-wheelers that the siblings had planned to sell to a garage owner to modify them.

The duo, identified as Yogesh Bhanushali and Mukesh Bhanushali, residents of Netivali village, Kalyan, confessed to committing more vehicle thefts in the past.

According to a police officer, the accused did odd jobs and started stealing bikes over the last few months. They had worked in garages and hence knew how to unlock bikes parked on the roads.

An officer said, “In the last one week, we have received three complaints of bike theft from a few societies. We formed a team and studied CCTV footage of several roads. We got an image of the accused with a stolen bike. We followed their trail and on Friday arrested them in Kalyan. The recovered two-wheelers are worth 4 lakh. We are looking for one more accused involved with these two. The three have stolen bikes from Nashik, Kalyan, Dombivli and Thane.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP