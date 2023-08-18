Police seize drugs worth 47L, 2 arrested

MUMBAI: The Dongri police arrested two people and seized drugs worth ₹47 lakh from them. The police also seized 26 phones, one air pistol, and one country-made revolver along with ₹3.5 lakhs cash from the accused house.

The accused, Shahinoor Patel, 32, a resident of Dongri, was arrested on Wednesday, and Chinazo Hemadi, 34, a Nigerian national from Mira Road, was arrested on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Patel was caught selling drugs by the Dongri police on Thursday. The police then raided his house and seized 500 grams of Mephedrone, 80 grams of Charas, a country-made revolver, one air pistol, and ₹3.5 lakhs.

Following Patel’s arrest, they arrested his supplier Hemadi, on Wednesday, from Mira Road and seized 200 grams of Mephedrone and 15 grams of cocaine from him.

“We have arrested the accused and are inquiring them about where they supply drugs. Both had criminal records and had met in jail. Later, after coming out, they started supplying drugs to each other,” said Pravin Mundhe, DCP Zone 1, Mumbai Police.

