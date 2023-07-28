Yes bank-DHFL loan fraud: Extend Wadhawan’s hospital stay at your own risk: Court to doctor

Mumbai: A special court on Thursday said that Dr Nitin Gokhale, who is treating Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan, should decide about extending the hospital stay of the accused at his own risk.

Meanwhile, the court also asked the Central Bureau of India (CBI) to file its reply on the extension of Wadhawan’s stay in hospital on Friday. However, the investigative agency sought permission to take the opinions of medical experts before making any further submissions. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On July 11, the special court allowed Wadhawan to take treatment in a private hospital but restrained him from staying beyond eight days. Last week, Wadhawan was operated upon in the hospital. However, his doctor, Dr Gokhale, approached the court for an extension of his hospitalisation for three to four more days.

“All other opinions referred by Dr Nitin Gokhale prima-facie indicate that further hospitalisation after angioplasty of Dheeraj Wadhawan is not necessary, but some tests/X-ray/MRI are proposed for other medical issues for which AIIMS in New Delhi formed a medical board as per direction of the Supreme Court, which has clearly opined that hospitalisation for the same is not necessary,” the special court noted.

The court further said, “At the cost of repetition, it has to be noted that, the basic purpose for the alleged life-threatening heart illness of Dheeraj Wadhawan is already over, and there was a successful angioplasty on him. The purpose of his private hospitalisation is over. In such circumstances, Dr Gokhale should consider the previous misuse by Wadhawan.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Dr Gokhale shall decide about Wadhawan’s further hospitalisation at his own risk,” it added.

Meanwhile, the court also asked the Central Bureau of India (CBI) to file its reply on the extension of Wadhawan’s stay in hospital on Friday. However, the investigative agency sought permission to take the opinions of medical experts before making any further submissions.

Special judge MG Deshpande in his order while granting permission to get treated at a private hospital had referred to his previous conduct and noted that from June 1, 2021, he was hospitalised, and by the time the notice of his long hospitalisation was taken, he had already spent 11 months in hospital. “Had the Court not intervened as such, no one was sure until how many days/years both (Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan) of them would have continued their luxurious stay in those hospitals?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON