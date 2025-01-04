Dr Rajagopala Chidambaram, architect of India’s nuclear programme, dies at 88

Mumbai: Rajagopala Chidambaram, a distinguished nuclear scientist and former principal scientific adviser to the Government of India, passed away at 3:20 am on Saturday at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai following age-related complications. He was 88. FILE - In this May 20, 1998 file photo, from left, Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Defense Minister George Fernandes, founder of the Indian nuclear program Abdul Kalam, and Atomic Energy Chief R. Chidambaram display the victory symbol during a visit to the Shakti 1 test site, where India tested nuclear devices a week earlier, in Pokhran, India.(AP)

Chidambaram was a pivotal figure in India’s nuclear history, playing a key role in both the nation’s first nuclear test, Pokhran I (Operation Smiling Buddha) on May 18, 1974, and the second, Pokhran II (Operation Shakti) in 1998. His contributions earned him the Padma Shri in 1975 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1999.

Born in Chennai in 1936, Chidambaram was an alumnus of Presidency College in Chennai. He pursued a PhD at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru before joining the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in 1962. His career at BARC culminated in his appointment as director in 1990. In 1993, he became chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, a position he held until 2000.

During his tenure as chairman, India conducted its second series of nuclear tests in 1998, firmly establishing the nation’s strategic nuclear capabilities. Chidambaram was also instrumental in the Indo-US civil nuclear agreement, which ended India’s isolation within the global nuclear community.

In 2002, he succeeded APJ Abdul Kalam as the country’s second principal scientific adviser, serving until 2018. During this period, he championed numerous scientific advancements, including initiatives such as the Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG) for empowering rural communities, the Society for Electronic Transactions and Security (SETS) to bolster cybersecurity, and the National Knowledge Network (NKN) to connect academic and research institutions across India.

Tributes poured in across social media platforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, writing on X, expressed his sorrow: “Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr Rajagopala Chidambaram. He was one of the key architects of India’s nuclear programme and made ground-breaking contributions in strengthening India’s scientific and strategic capabilities. He will be remembered with gratitude by the whole nation, and his efforts will inspire generations to come.”

The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India called Chidambaram a “true scientific pioneer,” noting that his contributions to nuclear science and strategic technologies remain “a cornerstone of India’s progress in science and technology.”

The office further stated, “Dr Chidambaram’s pivotal role in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998 established India’s scientific and strategic capabilities on the global stage. His contributions to condensed matter physics, nuclear energy, and strategic policymaking leave an enduring legacy.”

Ajit Kumar Mohanty, secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy, called him “a doyen of science and technology whose contributions furthered India’s nuclear prowess and strategic self-reliance.” He described Chidambaram’s passing as “an irreparable loss for the scientific community and the nation.”

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also paid tribute, writing on X, “His extensive work aimed at advancing the country's scientific capabilities will always be remembered and serve as an inspiration to others.”