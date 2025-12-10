MUMBAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday busted a clandestine factory manufacturing mephedrone or MD in Vidarbha’s Wardha district and seized 128 kilogrammes of the synthetic narcotic, estimated to be worth ₹192 crore in the grey market. The agency arrested three accused persons, including the alleged mastermind who ran the factory’s illicit operations both as financier and chemist. DRI busts MD factory in Wardha, seizes drugs worth ₹ 192 cr; 3 arrested

DRI sources on Tuesday told HT that the operation, internally known as ‘Operation Hinterland Brew’, happened on Sunday and Monday. “Apart from the 128 kg of mephedrone, the DRI also seized 245 kg of precursor chemicals used in the drug’s synthesis, other raw material and a complete processing set-up from the factory,” said a DRI source.

After receiving specific information about the factory, the DRI conducted an extensive discreet surveillance exercise followed by a search operation. The illegal facility was located in the remote, shrub-covered area of Karanja, nearly 60 kilometres from Wardha. “It was established and operated by the accused persons in this remote location to escape detection by enforcement authorities,” said a DRI source.

During the operation, DRI officers uncovered a fully functional synthetic-drug-processing set-up, including makeshift reactors, vessels, and other paraphernalia used for the illicit manufacture of mephedrone. “The manufacturing unit was in the form of a temporary, modular, nondescript structure that lay concealed deep within the shrubland,” said a source.

The three arrested accused persons, who were allegedly involved in mephedrone-making as well as its distribution in the state, were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

“With this operation, the DRI has dismantled five clandestine drug-manufacturing facilities so far this year through intelligence-driven actions,” a DRI source said. “These sustained efforts underscore the DRI’s continuous vigilance, operational excellence and unwavering commitment to protecting citizens from the menace of narcotic and psychotropic substances.”