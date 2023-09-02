Drive by RTO, traffic police against errant autos reveals shortage of motor vehicle inspectors

Mumbai: While the five-day joint drive conducted by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and Mumbai Traffic Police in the eastern suburbs has resulted in a total of 632 errant autorickshaws and taxis being pulled up, it has also highlighted the lack of manpower and means for the authorities to efficiently carry out such campaigns regularly.

The drive, conducted between Aug 27 and 31, calls into question the efficacy of the routine randomized drives done by the RTOs, which are dispersed in Wadala, Tardeo, Andheri and Borivali.

Revealing the gaps, Vinay Ahire, head of the Wadala RTO said, “The RTO doesn’t have adequate force of inspectors of motor vehicles (IMV), which is why we got together with the DCP traffic and planned this joint drive. It will hopefully keep a check on the drivers.”

All the four RTOs in the city currently grapple with a massive shortage of IMVs; the Wadala RTO has 22 posts, of which only seven, plus one on deputation, are filled. The one at Tardeo lacks nine of 19 inspectors. Andheri has only a strength of nine IMVs, as opposed to its sanctioned posts of 21. At the RTO in Borivali, there are seven IMVs and one on deputation, leaving nine posts empty.

“We carry out checking as per our capacity,” said Ahire, “But it is not sufficient. The inspectors work in shifts, and we also act in accordance with the complaints and feedback we get. The five-day drive also resulted out of it.”

However, the head of both the Andheri and Borivali RTOs, Ashok Pawar, said, “The number of posts were increased after a government resolution (GR) in June, which is why the posts are yet to be filled.”

HT had run a series of articles on the issues caused by share rickshaws and taxis in the city, titled “Sharing Troubles,” which the official also noted.

Using flying squads, the authorities inspected vehicles outside railway stations at Kurla, Ghatkopar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and more, checking them for proper documents in order, motor vehicle rules, and behavior with passengers.

The most number of offences drivers were caught for, at 111, was having expired fitness certificates, indicating the condition of their vehicle. A total of 106 drivers were caught for not having their public service vehicle (PSVA) badges. This was followed by 93 drivers caught without their license, 86 without insurance, 48 without uniforms, 30 without permits and 24 without PUC certificates.

In the category of the drivers’ attitude towards passengers, 79 rickshaw and taxi drivers were booked for refusing passengers. Another 27 were caught for taking on excess passengers, a fourth passenger besides the driver in a rickshaw.

Additionally, two were caught for not following sign boards, two for obstructing the free flow of traffic, and 24 for other offences.

“The drive taken by the RTO and traffic police was great, as rickshaw drivers refuse passengers if the distance is too short, or they don’t want to go there. But if they’re getting the proper fare and we’re ready to pay, why should they refuse?” said Rajendra Alhat, a Ghatkopar resident who witnessed the drive in his locality.