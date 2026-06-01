MUMBAI: A case was registered on Sunday against a 50-year-old man for allegedly driving on the wrong side of a one-way road in Colaba after a doctor objected to the violation. Police said an argument broke out between the two following the incident.

Driver, 50, booked for wrong-side driving on one-way Colaba road

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the police, the incident took place around 8am near Pushpa Bhavan in Colaba when Dr Nitin Salian, a surgeon, was out for a walk. He noticed a white SUV entering a one-way street from the wrong side and gestured to the driver to stop.

In his statement to the police, Salian alleged that two men stepped out of the vehicle and began arguing with him. He further claimed that he was assaulted during the altercation.

Following the complaint, the Colaba police registered a case of wrong-side driving under Section 281(rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the driver, identified as Dilip Koli.

“There was no serious physical assault, but we have registered a non-cognisable complaint as the doctor alleged that he was manhandled,” said Sudhakar Deshmukh, senior police inspector of Colaba police station.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “When I asked the driver to stop, two men got out of the car and began kicking and hitting me. I suffered bruising under my eye, but the police said they would verify the assault through CCTV footage from the area,” said Salian. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When I asked the driver to stop, two men got out of the car and began kicking and hitting me. I suffered bruising under my eye, but the police said they would verify the assault through CCTV footage from the area,” said Salian. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Salian added that residents have repeatedly complained to the police about rampant illegal parking and wrong-side driving in the area. “We have also been raising the issue on twitter regularly, but nothing gets done,” he said.