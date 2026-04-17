Driver killed, helper injured as speeding car rams into stalled dumper

NAVI MUMBAI: A 34-year-old dumper driver was killed and his helper injured after a speeding car rammed into their vehicle, stalled for changing a punctured tyre, near the Atal Setu toll plaza on Tuesday evening.

Driver putting warning triangle on asphalt road. Emergency stop concept.

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According to the police, the incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Wednesday when the driver of the dumper truck, Mohammad Afshar Mahboob Ahmed, 34, halted the vehicle on the roadside after a rear tyre punctured while transporting soil from Mumbai to Ulwe. His helper, Altaf Alam Naseebullah Mujawar, 25, stood behind the dumper to alert approaching vehicles, while he was trying to fix the tyre.

Mujawar, who is injured and undergoing treatment, told police that they realised that the vehicle’s jack was also defective while attempting to change the tyre. Ahmed was coordinating with the vehicle owner to arrange another jack while he was standing behind the vehicle.

“At that moment, a speeding car allegedly crashed into the stationary dumper from behind, knocking Mujawar to the ground and leaving Ahmed with severe head injuries,” said a police officer.

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{{^usCountry}} Both were rushed to a nearby hospital by passersby. Mujawar was treated for injuries, while Ahmed was taken to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, where he was declared dead. The car driver also sustained injuries in the crash. Ulwe police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and are investigating the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both were rushed to a nearby hospital by passersby. Mujawar was treated for injuries, while Ahmed was taken to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, where he was declared dead. The car driver also sustained injuries in the crash. Ulwe police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and are investigating the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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