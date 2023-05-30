Driver steals 25 lakh from MLA’s residence

MUMBAI: A case of house breaking, and extortion has been registered against the driver of Nanded-based MLA Shyamsunder Shinde for allegedly stealing ₹25 lakh from his employer’s house in Mumbai.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the NM Joshi Marg police, the accused not only fled with the cash, but also threatened to defame the MLA on social media, if he failed to pay him additional amount of ₹30 lakh, said a police officer.

A police officer said a team from the police station has been searching for the driver as he has also threatened to harm himself. Another police officer, on the condition of anonymity said that Several teams are looking for the accused based on technical evidence.

Shinde was elected from the Kandhar assembly constituency in Nanded. According to the police, Shinde owns a flat in a high rise at Lower Parel, where his driver and a relative resided.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred a few days ago and an FIR was registered on May 26 by Shinde’s personal assistant.

A case has been registered under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant), 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) 500 (punishment for defamation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON