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Driver run over while fixing tyre on Atal Setu, dies; accused flees

The victim, Mohammed Naseem Jameel Ahmed Khan, a resident of Chembur, had halted his dumper truck and stepped out to fix a tyre around 2.30pm in the Ulwe police station jurisdiction when the incident took place

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 03:48 am IST
By Sameera Kapoor Munshi
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NAVI MUMBAI: A 46-year-old truck driver was killed after an unidentified vehicle knocked him down and fled while he was changing a tyre on the Mumbai-Panvel stretch of Atal Setu on Thursday afternoon.

Driver run over while fixing tyre on Atal Setu, dies; accused flees

The victim, Mohammed Naseem Jameel Ahmed Khan, a resident of Chembur, had halted his dumper truck and stepped out to fix a tyre around 2.30pm in the Ulwe police station jurisdiction when the incident took place.

According to police, the speeding vehicle hit Khan while he was replacing the tyre, leaving him with severe injuries to his head, face, abdomen and legs.

“The driver of the unidentified vehicle did not stop after the collision and fled the spot without informing the police or taking the injured to hospital,” an officer said.

Khan was rushed to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, where he died at 4.53pm while undergoing treatment. Karan Ramprasad Yadav, 38, a helper who witnessed the incident, lodged the complaint.

 
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