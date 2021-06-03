Drug case: Man held, NCB to check his role in SSR case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a drug peddler who is allegedly linked to drugs kingpin Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan. The agency is also checking his role in the drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR).

The NCB on Wednesday said the accused, Harish Khan, was arrested from Bandra. His brother is also a drug peddler. Khan has been arrested in Chinku Pathan case. Pathan was arrested early this year from Navi Mumbai in connection with a drug supply case.

Khan was arrested after NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede-led teams raided various places in Lokhandwala and Bandra.

NCB sources said beside probing Khan in Pathan case, the investigators would also check his involvement in a drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput’s body was found at his residence in Bandra in June last year.

The agency recently arrested actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad in the drug case. The actor’s two former servants were also grilled by the agency for several hours on Sunday. His bodyguard is also being questioned by the agency.

Meanwhile, an accused arrested in a drug peddling case tried to commit suicide at the NCB office. The accused under the pretext of going to toilet consumed a toilet cleaner. He has been admitted to JJ hospital for treatment. The accused is said to be a habitual offender and was previously arrested by, but was out on bail.