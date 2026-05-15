NAVI MUMBAI: A 37-year-old Ducati rider sustained a fractured hand and multiple injuries after his superbike crashed into a car at the Moraj junction in Sanpada on Thursday. The injured biker, identified as Ali Raza Khalfay, a Nerul resident, was rushed to Dr DY Patil Hospital for treatment, while the car driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

Ducati biker fractures hand after crashing into car in Sanpada

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Sanpada police, the complainant, Deepak Markandey Singh, 43, from Naigaon East in Palghar district, was driving from Nerul towards Sanpada and was taking a right turn at the Moraj roundabout when the Ducati allegedly rammed into his car.

“The impact of the collision was severe and the motorcycle was badly damaged in the crash. Even the car is wrecked. Khalfay sustained a fracture to his right hand along with injuries to his leg, while the complainant suffered minor injuries. Since the biker was wearing a helmet, he survived the impact,” said an investigating officer.

Khalfay was allegedly riding at high speed from Koparkhairane towards Sanpada when the accident occurred. “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of overspeeding, but we are also investigating whether it involved a group of bikers who might have been involved in joyriding,” said senior inspector Devidas Katale.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered against Khalfay under sections 281, 125(a), 125(b) and 324 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered against Khalfay under sections 281, 125(a), 125(b) and 324 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Police said CCTV footage from the area will be examined to determine the exact sequence of events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said CCTV footage from the area will be examined to determine the exact sequence of events. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON