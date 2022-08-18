Dumper truck mows down couple going for a TV serial shoot

Mumbai: A couple, working for a television production house, died on Wednesday afternoon after a speeding dumper truck crashed into their motorcycle from behind, crushing them under the front wheel.

The incident took place near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Nazir Shah (39) and his wife Chaaya Khillari (38), were on their way to Mira Road for shooting a television serial when the incident took place. They stayed in Andheri East and worked for a television production house, where Shah was in the creative department and Khillari worked as a make-up artist.

Anil Ahwad, senior police inspector of Kasturba Marg police station said, they are finding out whether the truck driver was overtaking the motorcycle or lost control of the vehicle due to potholes on the road and crashed into the bike.

The two were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital after the incident, where they were declared dead on arrival. The dumper driver Salim Shaikh was arrested by the police.

Shah’s brother Nawab, who was at the hospital, said that Shah and Khillari were married for seven years, and had a six-year-old son. “We have not informed the child about the death of his parents yet. We are lost for words,” said Nawab.

Earlier, the couple lived in Mira Road and recently shifted to Andheri and travelled daily to their shooting locations.

“We haven’t found any eyewitnesses to the incident as yet and therefore; we are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the crash and the sequence of events. We need to examine the CCTVs and look for witnesses and question the Shaikh to find out whether he lost control of the vehicle due to potholes,” said Vishal Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (zone 11).

