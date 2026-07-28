MUMBAI: An online friendship over Snapchat spiralled into a four-month nightmare for a 21-year-old Goregaon college student, who allegedly was “sextorted” and forced to pay ₹9.3 lakh in 55 instalments after a woman and her male accomplice threatened circulate an obscene video of the victim on social media. The Bangur Nagar police have booked the duo for extortion and offences under the Information Technology Act.

Duo booked for ‘sextorting’ ₹9.3L from Goregaon college student

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The student, who lives in the Bangur Nagar area of Goregaon, approached the police on Sunday after the duo allegedly continued to blackmail him and demand more money even after he had transferred lakhs of rupees to them.

According to the police, the student met the woman, who identified herself as Aahana, on Snapchat in March. The two soon became friends, exchanged mobile numbers and began speaking regularly.

During one of their conversations, the woman allegedly initiated a video call and persuaded the student to undress and send her a video. Trusting her, he sent her an obscene video of himself through Snapchat.

The woman then allegedly began threatening him with the video.

“She and her male accomplice started demanding money from him, threatening to make the obscene video viral on social media if he did not pay,” a police officer said. “Fearing reputational damage, he transferred a total of ₹ 9.3 lakh to them in 55 installments between March 8 and July 25, 2026. He transferred these funds to various bank accounts provided by the duo.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, the threats and demands allegedly continued. With the accused repeatedly blackmailing him and asking for more money, the student finally approached the Bangur Nagar police on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the threats and demands allegedly continued. With the accused repeatedly blackmailing him and asking for more money, the student finally approached the Bangur Nagar police on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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Following verification of his complaint, the police registered an FIR against the duo for threatening and extorting money, besides invoking relevant provisions of the IT Act. The police have also launched an operation to arrest the accused and are tracing the bank accounts into which the alleged extortion money was deposited.