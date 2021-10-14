Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Maharashtra's Kolhapur
mumbai news

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Maharashtra's Kolhapur

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Maharashtra's Kolhapur.(Representative image)
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 05:28 PM IST
ANI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 Ritcher scale struck Maharashtra's Kolhapur at around 6 pm on Thursday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 14-10-2021, 18:21:40 IST, Lat: 16.73 & Long: 75.75, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 160km E of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India," tweeted NCS.

Earlier, on October 12, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Karnataka's Gulbarga at around 8 am. 

