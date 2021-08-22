Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Maharashtra's Hingoli

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 20:06 hours on Sunday in Hingoli.
ANI | , Hingoli
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 09:31 PM IST
Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hit Maharashtra's Hingoli on Sunday(Reuters/Representative Photo)

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hit Hingoli in Maharashtra on Sunday.

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 20:06 hours on Sunday in Hingoli.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 22-08-2021, 20:06:32 IST, Lat: 19.43 and Long: 77.18, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra, India," tweeted the NCS.

Further details are awaited.

