Mumbai: An eatery, allegedly linked to a food poisoning outbreak that left 124 people hospitalised, was demolished on Sunday by the Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation (BNMC), after officials found it was operating without a valid Food and Drug Administration (FDA) licence. The civic body also announced a citywide inspection drive targeting eateries violating health and safety norms. As of Sunday, 79 patients remained admitted to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital.

Eatery demolished after 124 fall ill in food poisoning outbreak

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According to police, those affected had consumed shawarma, pizza and falooda from Famous Shawarma in Khandu Pada, Bhiwandi, on Wednesday night. Several customers developed symptoms the next morning and were rushed to hospital.

Patients were admitted to IGM Hospital with complaints of vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, nausea and fever.

Dr Madhavi Pandhare, superintendent of IGM Hospital, said all admitted patients were out of danger. “We have sent biological samples to Kalwa Hospital for culture and forensic analysis to determine the cause of the suspected food poisoning. We expect the reports within the next couple of days, and only then will we be able to ascertain the exact cause of the outbreak,” she said.

Pandhare added that additional medical staff from Thane Civil Hospital were deployed to manage the influx of patients. Four patients with underlying comorbidities were shifted to Thane Civil Hospital for advanced treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} BNMC commissioner Anmol Sagar told HT that teams would begin inspecting eateries across the city from Monday for sanitation standards, fire safety compliance and mandatory licences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BNMC commissioner Anmol Sagar told HT that teams would begin inspecting eateries across the city from Monday for sanitation standards, fire safety compliance and mandatory licences. {{/usCountry}}

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“At present, we do not know the exact number of eateries operating in Bhiwandi, but the number is quite large. Our teams will inspect these establishments and direct them to comply with regulations within a specified timeframe of one week or more. Any eatery that continues to violate the norms after the deadline will be shut down and penalised. Establishments not registered with the BNMC and FDA will be instructed to obtain the necessary registrations,” Sagar said.