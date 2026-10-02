ED attaches 211 properties worth 646 crore across 9 states in Mumbai-based Pancard Clubs money-laundering case

The Mumbai unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 211 immovable assets worth ₹646.58 crore across multiple states as part of its money-laundering investigation into private firm Pancard Clubs Limited (PCL) and others in an alleged ₹4,387-crore Ponzi scheme-based investment fraud.

ED's investigation revealed that the funds were systematically layered through multiple dummy companies and later injected into associate entities. (HT File Photo)

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The attached assets comprise offices, luxury hotels, resorts, agricultural land and residential properties across Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Goa, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The properties are in the names of PCL and Panoramic Universal Limited, their subsidiary concerns and their beneficial owners and family members.

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‘Collective Investment Scheme’

The ED investigation is based on a case registered by the Dadar police against PCL and others, which was subsequently taken over by the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing. The EOW submitted its charge sheet to a city-based special MPID (Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act) court on December 31, 2021.

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{{^usCountry}} The investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly established a network of 46 corporate entities under the Panoramic Group of Companies. They subsequently floated illegal Ponzi schemes under the pretext of selling time-share holiday memberships and discounted hotel room stays, luring over 5.1 million investors across India with promises of unrealistic financial returns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly established a network of 46 corporate entities under the Panoramic Group of Companies. They subsequently floated illegal Ponzi schemes under the pretext of selling time-share holiday memberships and discounted hotel room stays, luring over 5.1 million investors across India with promises of unrealistic financial returns. {{/usCountry}}

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Under this ‘Collective Investment Scheme’, allegedly run in contravention of SEBI regulations, PCL is alleged to have fraudulently collected ₹9,577 crore from investors from 1997-98 to 2017-18. Of this amount, only ₹2,858 crore was returned to depositors while ₹2,332 crore was paid as commission to agents, leaving ₹4,387 crore as the proceeds of crime (POC) which was retained and diverted by the accused entities and key individuals, ED officials said.

Re-invested into real-estate, associate entities

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The investigation also revealed that the funds were systematically layered through multiple dummy companies and later injected into associate entities like Panoramic Universal Limited and its domestic and overseas subsidiaries. These funds, parts of the POC in the case, were subsequently integrated to acquire high-value real estate properties, resorts, and commercial units across India and abroad in the names of group companies, their directors and their family members, while attempting to project them as “untainted properties”, ED officials said.

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A deliberate attempt was also allegedly made to frustrate legal proceedings through fraudulent alienation of assets previously attached by SEBI and the MPID authorities. An immovable property of 7.08 hectares at village Kalhe in Panvel, for instance, was allegedly sold unauthorisedly despite the existing attachment orders by SEBI and the MPID’s Competent Authority, ED officials said. “This transaction was executed using a forged board resolution bearing the signature of a deceased director on behalf of a struck-off entity,” said an ED official.

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Earlier, in 2025, the ED had provisionally attached 30 immovable properties located abroad (USA, UAE and Thailand), estimated at ₹54.31 crore.