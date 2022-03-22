Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ED attaches properties of Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray's kin in Thane

The properties worth over ₹6 crore, including 11 residential units in Thane of a company owned by Shridhar Patankar, brother-in-law of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 06:29 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday provisionally attached immovable properties worth more than 6 crore belonging to a relative of Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray in a .

The properties, including 11 residential units in 'Neelambari' project in Thane, are part of a company owned by Shridhar Patankar, brother-in-law of the chief minister. A probe is underway. 

Further details awaited in the matter. 

The Sena-led alliance government in the state has been accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing central agencies against Opposition leaders. The Sena and BJP had severed decades-old ties in 2019 over power-sharing issues, following which the former allied with the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

The ED has earlier arrested two state cabinet ministers and NCP leaders – Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh – in money laundering cases. Both are currently behind the bars. 

