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ED issues summons to NCP leader Rupali Chakankar in Ashok Kharat case

ED officials familiar with the developments said that Chakankar would be questioned on the activities of Shivnika Sansthan, a Nashik-based temple trust headed by Kharat where she was a trustee. They are also likely to verify whether she had any financial ties with Kharat.

Published on: May 13, 2026 05:24 am IST
By Abhishek Sharan
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MUMBAI: The enforcement directorate (ED) has summoned Rupali Chakankar, former Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) chairperson and NCP leader, on Thursday to record her statement in connection with its money-laundering investigation into the case against arrested ‘godman’ Ashok Kharat.

ED issues summons to NCP leader Rupali Chakankar in Ashok Kharat case

ED officials familiar with the developments said that Chakankar would be questioned on the activities of Shivnika Sansthan, a Nashik-based temple trust headed by Kharat where she was a trustee. They are also likely to verify whether she had any financial ties with Kharat.

Chakankar resigned as MSCW chairperson after it was alleged that she had links to Kharat. The self-styled godman was arrested in Nashik in March on charges of rape, sexual assault, promoting superstition, extortion and money-laundering.

The money-laundering probe was initiated on April 6, and searches were conducted at locations linked to Kharat, his relatives and associates across Nashik, Pune and Shirdi. The ED froze bank funds worth around 2.4 crore, seized 42 lakh in suspected unaccounted cash, and recovered around 90 property documents worth several crores. Last week, it also seized over 1 crore in cash and gold and silver jewellery from a locker in his and his wife’s names in a Nashik co-operative bank.

Officials said that around 1.8 crore was allegedly deposited in the 34 Shri Jagdamba Mata accounts before demonetisation. The deposited funds were later allegedly put into FDs, which were closed during 2023-2024 while the proceeds were withdrawn.

The ED has also found that Kharat allegedly sold ordinary objects to his followers at exorbitant rates, claiming they were blessed and possessed divine healing powers. Officials said the money collected through this and through extortion operations was used to purchase multiple plots.

 
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