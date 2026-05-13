MUMBAI: The enforcement directorate (ED) has summoned Rupali Chakankar, former Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) chairperson and NCP leader, on Thursday to record her statement in connection with its money-laundering investigation into the case against arrested ‘godman’ Ashok Kharat.

ED issues summons to NCP leader Rupali Chakankar in Ashok Kharat case

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ED officials familiar with the developments said that Chakankar would be questioned on the activities of Shivnika Sansthan, a Nashik-based temple trust headed by Kharat where she was a trustee. They are also likely to verify whether she had any financial ties with Kharat.

Chakankar resigned as MSCW chairperson after it was alleged that she had links to Kharat. The self-styled godman was arrested in Nashik in March on charges of rape, sexual assault, promoting superstition, extortion and money-laundering.

The money-laundering probe was initiated on April 6, and searches were conducted at locations linked to Kharat, his relatives and associates across Nashik, Pune and Shirdi. The ED froze bank funds worth around ₹2.4 crore, seized ₹42 lakh in suspected unaccounted cash, and recovered around 90 property documents worth several crores. Last week, it also seized over ₹1 crore in cash and gold and silver jewellery from a locker in his and his wife’s names in a Nashik co-operative bank.

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{{^usCountry}} Kharat also allegedly controlled 34 accounts at a co-operative credit society called Shri Jagdamba Mata Gramin Bigar Sheti Sahakari Patsanstha Maryadit, and 60 accounts in another society (Samata Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha). While most of the accounts were held in other people’s names, he was listed as the nominee, and his mobile number was linked to the accounts, allowing him to control them. The agency is scrutinising the transaction details of these. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kharat also allegedly controlled 34 accounts at a co-operative credit society called Shri Jagdamba Mata Gramin Bigar Sheti Sahakari Patsanstha Maryadit, and 60 accounts in another society (Samata Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha). While most of the accounts were held in other people’s names, he was listed as the nominee, and his mobile number was linked to the accounts, allowing him to control them. The agency is scrutinising the transaction details of these. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chakankar’s sister, Pratibha, was allegedly part of this, and on May 4, was questioned by the ED on four accounts in the Samata Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha, which were in the names of her and her son. Kharat’s phone number was among the details used to comply with the bank’s KYC protocol. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chakankar’s sister, Pratibha, was allegedly part of this, and on May 4, was questioned by the ED on four accounts in the Samata Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha, which were in the names of her and her son. Kharat’s phone number was among the details used to comply with the bank’s KYC protocol. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said that around ₹1.8 crore was allegedly deposited in the 34 Shri Jagdamba Mata accounts before demonetisation. The deposited funds were later allegedly put into FDs, which were closed during 2023-2024 while the proceeds were withdrawn.

The ED has also found that Kharat allegedly sold ordinary objects to his followers at exorbitant rates, claiming they were blessed and possessed divine healing powers. Officials said the money collected through this and through extortion operations was used to purchase multiple plots.

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