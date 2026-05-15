MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Rupali Chakankar, former chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) and NCP leader, for eight hours on Thursday, in connection with its money-laundering investigation into the Ashok Kharat case. The ED wanted to gather financial details relating to Chakankar and her family, to ascertain whether they had financial ties to Kharat.

ED questions Chakankar, her nephew in Kharat case

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Chakankar was also questioned at length about the activities of the Shivnika Sansthan, a Nashik-based temple trust headed by Kharat where she was a trustee, and what her role was, officials said. She denied any wrongdoing during her questioning. Her statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

During the questioning ED officials sought details about bank accounts and business entities run by Chakankar and her family. The agency had also sought certain documents relating to Chakankar’s finances, which she furnished on Thursday.

Chakankar resigned as MSCW chairperson after it was alleged that she had links to Kharat. The self-styled godman was arrested in Nashik in March.

The ED on Thursday also questioned Chakankar’s nephew Tanmay, son of her sister Pratibha, to record his statement. Tanmay had earlier been summoned but could not appear before the ED on May 4, when the agency questioned his mother.

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{{^usCountry}} Tanmay and Pratibha have four accounts in a cooperative credit society, the Samata Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha, controlled by Kharat. His phone number was among the details used to comply with the bank’s KYC protocol, when the four accounts were opened. Kharat is accused of controlling 60 accounts at the credit society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tanmay and Pratibha have four accounts in a cooperative credit society, the Samata Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha, controlled by Kharat. His phone number was among the details used to comply with the bank’s KYC protocol, when the four accounts were opened. Kharat is accused of controlling 60 accounts at the credit society. {{/usCountry}}

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