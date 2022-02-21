ED questions Dawood’s nephew in money laundering case

Mumbai The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Alishah Parkar, son of global fugitive Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar.

The agency grilled Parkar at its South Mumbai office in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case registered against Dawood and his gang members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar is already in ED’s custody till February 24. Sources said that the agency wanted to confront Kaskar and Parkar and question them together regarding some illegal business linked to D-Company. Parkar was called at the ED office along with certain documents. He left the ED office late in the evening and refused to speak to the media.

The central agency had last Tuesday raided at least 10 locations in Mumbai and neighbouring areas in connection with the money laundering case. The raided places included Haseena Parkar’s Nagpada residence. Besides raids, the anti-money laundering agency has also questioned some businessmen last week.

ED is investigating the money laundering aspects of the purported illegal activities of the Dawood gang and has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report on the basis of two FIRs - one registered by Thane police in September 2017 against Kaskar and others and another recently registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fugitive gangster is allegedly working in active collaboration with known terrorist outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al Qaeda.

As per September 2017 Thane police’s case, Kaskar and others were using the name of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and extorting money from builders.

Kaskar and his accomplices allegedly extorted a flat and ₹90 lakh in cash from one of the builders, a complainant said. According to ED, the flat and the extortion amount are proceeds of crime covered under Section 2 (1) (u) of the PMLA.

On February 3, 2022, NIA has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar alias Dawood Bhai who has been designated as a ‘global terrorist’ by the United Nations under United Nations Security Resolution 1267 and also listed under the Fourth Schedule of the UAPA Act, 1967, runs an international terrorist network namely D Company, which is involved in various terrorism/criminal activities such as smuggling, Narco-Terrorism, underworld criminal syndicate, money laundering, circulation of FICN, unauthorised possession/acquisition of key assets for raising terror funds and is working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al Qaeda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Dawood left India, he started controlling his activities through Anees Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, Javed Chikna, Tiger Memon, Iqbal Mirchi and deceased Haseena Parkar, ED had informed the court last week.