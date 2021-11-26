Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

ED searches premises linked to Shiv Sena leader in Aurangabad

ED conducted searches at one of Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar premises in Aurangabad, in connection with the agency’s probe in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam
According to sources in the ED, its officials had carried out searches at different locations, including in Aurangabad on November 12 (HT File)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 11:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at various premises in Aurangabad, including one linked to Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar, in connection with the agency’s probe in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam.

Khotkar was an MLA from Jalna and has also served as a minister in the Maharashtra government between 2016 and 2019.

According to sources in the central agency, its officials had carried out searches at different locations, including in Aurangabad on November 12. Friday’s searches were in continuation of the previous action.

The anti-money laundering agency’s action was in connection with the purchase of a sugar mill, sources said.

The central agency is investigating the financial deal pertaining to the sugar mill and checked various papers linked to the deal.

Earlier in July, the ED had attached properties worth 65.75 crore belonging to Jarandeshwar Sahkari Sakhar Karkhana (SSK), situated at Chimangaon in Satara district.

