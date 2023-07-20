Probe against Anil Parab: ED takes possession of Dapoli resort

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday took possession of Sai Resort NX at Ratnagiri’s Dapoli as part of its money laundering probe against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab and others, sources said.

Murud, India - March 26, 2022: Sai Resort, alleged by Kirit Somaiya that the resort is owned by the State Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab, who has denied any connection to the said resort and threatened to move court against the BJP leader for maligning his image, in Murud, India, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. ((Photo by Anil Phalke/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The resort is allegedly constructed on a piece of land, gut number 446, which falls under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ)’s no development zone, an agency official said. The ED on June 1 provisionally attached the plot, admeasuring 42 guntas and valued at ₹2.73 crore, and the resort, which is worth ₹7.46 crore.

The ministry of environment, forest and climate change had filed a complaint against Parab, the then transport minister, Sai Resort NX, Sea Conch Resort, and others before the judicial magistrate, first class, Dapoli, for allegedly violating section 19 and 15 read with section 7 of the Environment (Protection) Act, the ED sources said. Subsequently, the Dapoli police registered an FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the ED’s case is based on it.

“The Dapoli police later added sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act to the FIR,” the ED official said.

The ED investigation revealed that Parab and his close associate, Sadanand Kadam, had allegedly hatched a conspiracy and obtained permission from revenue authorities, through forgery and misdeclaration, for construction of twin bungalows (ground+one floor each) on a piece of agricultural land falling under the no development zone, the official said.

“The accused subsequently constructed an illegal resort, Sai Resort NX, having ground+two floors (in each bungalow) in blatant disregard of the CRZ-III rules. The permission for the twin bungalows was obtained in the name of the earlier owner, without his knowledge,” the ED official said. “Even revenue department officials, despite knowing well that any kind of construction was prohibited on the said piece of land, granted permission because of undue pressure and influence.”

The gram panchayat was also “deceived, misled, cheated and pressured to transfer the said plot along with the buildings on it in the name of Parab to legitimise the illegal construction of Sai Resort NX”, the official said.

The ED has alleged that Parab, with the intent of utilising his unaccounted money and to conceal his identity as the real owner, made expenses for the construction in cash before getting the plot registered in his name so that in future if any violation came to light, the onus could be shifted to the erstwhile owner.

“When complaints about the illegal construction of Sai Resort NX came to media scrutiny, a benami transaction was executed wherein Parab sold the said land on paper to Kadam to conceal the illegalities and irregularities,” the official added.

The ED has so far arrested Kadam and one Jayram Deshpande, the then sub divisional officer, and had filed a chargesheet in the case on May 6. A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court had taken cognisance and issued process against the accused persons.

