MUMBAI: Nearly 1,700 students of a civic-run school on Borucha Road, in Dahisar East, have been attending classes in a building described as dilapidated and risky. The matter was highlighted by education committee member Priyank Raut at the committee’s meeting held last week, calling for urgent action to protect the students.

Edu committee member draws attention to dilapidated Dahisar school building

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The school, located barely 200 metres from Dahisar railway station, has been in a poor condition for several years. Temporary H-frame scaffolding are installed inside the classrooms to support the structure, while plywood sheets are placed on top of students’ heads as they attend class. Parents and local residents fear that chunks of plaster from the ceiling could fall at any time, posing a serious threat to the children’s lives. There are also concerns about an accident if the temporary support system fails.

Raut pointed out that despite repeated concerns, the administration had failed to take concrete steps to strengthen the structure. He added that the situation reflects the administration’s negligence and has put the lives of students at risk.

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{{^usCountry}} According to official figures, the school has 374 students in Marathi medium, 150 in English medium, 1,050 in Hindi medium, 20 in Gujarati medium and 160 in kindergarten. Many classrooms have been partially boarded up due to safety issues, forcing students to study in compromised conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to official figures, the school has 374 students in Marathi medium, 150 in English medium, 1,050 in Hindi medium, 20 in Gujarati medium and 160 in kindergarten. Many classrooms have been partially boarded up due to safety issues, forcing students to study in compromised conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Other members of the education committee also shared Raut’s concern during the discussion, questioning the laxity of senior officials in the education department and whether regular school inspections were being carried out. “The matter has raised doubts about the monitoring system and accountability within the department,” said Raut. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other members of the education committee also shared Raut’s concern during the discussion, questioning the laxity of senior officials in the education department and whether regular school inspections were being carried out. “The matter has raised doubts about the monitoring system and accountability within the department,” said Raut. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials from the school infrastructure and repair cell have assured that the administration is aware of the issue and expects swift action. Deputy commissioner of education Prachi Jambhekar assured that steps will be taken to improve the situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials from the school infrastructure and repair cell have assured that the administration is aware of the issue and expects swift action. Deputy commissioner of education Prachi Jambhekar assured that steps will be taken to improve the situation. {{/usCountry}}

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Education committee chairperson Rajeshree Shirwadkar directed the administration to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report in the next meeting.

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