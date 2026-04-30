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Edu committee member draws attention to dilapidated Dahisar school building

The school, located barely 200 metres from Dahisar railway station, has been in a poor condition for several years. Temporary H-frame scaffolding are installed inside the classrooms to support the structure, while plywood sheets are placed on top of students’ heads as they attend class

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 04:58 am IST
By Niraj Pandit
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MUMBAI: Nearly 1,700 students of a civic-run school on Borucha Road, in Dahisar East, have been attending classes in a building described as dilapidated and risky. The matter was highlighted by education committee member Priyank Raut at the committee’s meeting held last week, calling for urgent action to protect the students.

Edu committee member draws attention to dilapidated Dahisar school building

The school, located barely 200 metres from Dahisar railway station, has been in a poor condition for several years. Temporary H-frame scaffolding are installed inside the classrooms to support the structure, while plywood sheets are placed on top of students’ heads as they attend class. Parents and local residents fear that chunks of plaster from the ceiling could fall at any time, posing a serious threat to the children’s lives. There are also concerns about an accident if the temporary support system fails.

Raut pointed out that despite repeated concerns, the administration had failed to take concrete steps to strengthen the structure. He added that the situation reflects the administration’s negligence and has put the lives of students at risk.

Education committee chairperson Rajeshree Shirwadkar directed the administration to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report in the next meeting.

 
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