Eight injured in IAF bus accident in Mumbai

Eight people were injured when an Indian Air Force (IAF) bus they were travelling on collided with a divider in Mumbai, police said. Sixteen occupants of the bus escaped unhurt. The eight others suffered minor injuries and bruises.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle after its breaks failed as the bus was carrying families of IAF officers to Thane.

The accident caused a jam for over two hours on the Ghatkopar-Vikhroli highway. “We are clearing the jam...,” said Kishor Shinde, senior inspector (traffic).

Pravin Padwal, an additional police commissioner (traffic), said, “There are no major injuries reported. We are investigating the case and what exactly caused the accident.”