PUNE: Eight 16-year-old students of a Pune-based private college drowned at Diveagar beach in Raigad district on Thursday while on an educational trip, raising questions over safety arrangements during the excursion.

Eight Pune-based students drown at Diveagar beach

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The incident occurred around 5.30pm when some students ventured into a restricted portion of the sea and eight of them were swept away as they reportedly failed to gauge the depth and strength of sea currents. Their classmates and teachers raised an alarm, following which local residents and water sports operators launched a rescue operation.

The eight students whose bodies were recovered were Tanmay Dattatray Vahile, Sumeet Bharat Ahire, Pranav Ramdas Bansode, Kaiwalya Satish Wasankar, Rajveer Yuvraj Vahile, Yash Kiran Wankhede, Soham Tukaram Bhandwalkar and Kaustubh Sandeep Dond – all students of the Alandi-based Winners Academy.

Accidental death case

The eight deceased were part of a 48-member group which was on an educational trip to Raigad Fort and Shrivardhan, according to a notice issued by Winners Academy on September 23. Officials from Raigad police said the group comprised 42 students from classes 11 and 12 (25 boys and 17 girls), and six teachers.

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{{^usCountry}} Bhau Maruti Salunkhe, owner of Mahakali Water Sports which operates sporting activities on the beach, said he was alerted after some of the students started drowning and immediately initiated a rescue operation with his team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhau Maruti Salunkhe, owner of Mahakali Water Sports which operates sporting activities on the beach, said he was alerted after some of the students started drowning and immediately initiated a rescue operation with his team. {{/usCountry}}

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“When someone came running and told me that children were drowning, I immediately went into the sea with my team. We pulled the children out, but unfortunately, all of them had died,” Salunkhe said.

The stretch where the students drowned was approximately six feet from the coastline, and access to the area was restricted following monsoon rains. “Even devotees were not allowed to enter this area during Ganesh visarjan,” Salunkhe said.

Police and administrative officials reached the spot after being alerted about the incident and took the bodies of the deceased to the primary health centre at Borli Panchatan for post-mortem.

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Raju Sonawane, deputy superintendent of police, Raigad, said the deceased students did not know how to swim.

“We have registered a case of accidental death and investigation is underway. The parents (of the deceased) are also on the way (to Raigad), and further action will be taken after the probe is completed and statements are recorded,” Sonawane said.

The police are yet to record the statements of the deceased’s parents and institute officials, the deputy superintendent added.

Residents blame institute

According to a notice issued by Winners Academy on September 23, the itinerary for the October 1 study tour encompassed Raigad fort and Shrivardhan beach, and students were charged ₹2,000 per head towards round-trip bus travel, food, ropeway charges, and entry permits.

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The notice said the academy had obtained prior written consent for the trip from all concerned parents/guardians, and students had been instructed to follow disciplinary rules.

Alandi resident Sandeep Naikare accused Winners Academy of mishandling the incident and shirking on safety arrangements, leading to the death of eight students.

“The institute had taken consent from parents before the trip. If the same level of diligence had been followed during the trip, perhaps these children would still be alive,” he said.

According to Naikare, the Winners Academy branch at Alandi, one of four-five such branches in the district, had been operational for two years. Local residents gathered in large numbers outside the institute after they learned about the tragic incident via media reports, though the office of the institute remained shut, he said.

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Like Naikare, fellow Alandi resident Nisar Sayyed said villagers were angry over the lack of official communication from the institute.

“No official information was provided to anyone. We learnt about the incident through media reports and then informed the police. The police later informed the civic body and residents,” he said.

As the crowd outside the institute swelled, police personnel were deployed in the area and parents of the deceased students were sent to Shrivardhan. Parents of other students also left for the coastal town of their own accord, residents said.

Vinay Kumar Choubey, commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said he had spoken to Raigad superintendent of police Anchal Dalal about the incident.

“We are in touch with the local administration and the Alandi police are providing all possible assistance to the parents of the students,” he said.

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Bharatiya Janata Party leader and minister Girish Mahajan said educational institutions must take responsibility for students during outdoor excursions.

“There are several private educational institutes across the state. Irrespective of whether students are taken out on excursions, the institutes must take their responsibility. We will issue guidelines for private schools, colleges and coaching classes soon,” he said.

Calls and messages from Hindustan Times to Winners Academy seeking comment on the incident did not elicit any response.