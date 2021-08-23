Eknath Shinde: Narayan Rane is trying to create confusion within MVA

Senior Shiv Sena leader and state urban development department minister Ekanth Shinde has said that Union minister Narayan Rane’s remarks were baseless and he was trying to create confusion with Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government (MVA).

During the Jan Ashirwad Yatra on Saturday, Rane had said that Shinde was fed up with the Shiv Sena as he has no freedom in taking decisions. “Shinde is fed up with the Sena as he has to ask Matroshee (chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence) before signing any file. He is in trouble in the Sena. If he approaches us [Bharatiya Janata Party], we will induct him in our party,” the Union minister said.

On Sunday, Shinde said that he has full freedom in his department and there was no interference from the CM or any Sena leader. “I am happy in my party. Whatever Rane said was in an attempt to create confusion within MVA government. BJP leaders have been doing it since beginning of the formation of MVA government. I have full freedom in the government. CM Uddhavji Thackeray has final word in any department as is the case in any government,” Shinde said at Gadchiroli.

He also said MVA government was doing a good job and that he has been taking decisions related to his department independently. “Be it the decision related to the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway or the Unified Development Control Rules, my department has been working independently. Rane, who has been a Maharashtra CM, would know the hierarchy in decision-making and as a Union minister. He, too, would be answerable to the Prime Minister while taking any policy decision,” he added.