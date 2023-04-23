Court evicts son, daughter-in-law from parent’s home for ill-treatment

MUMBAI: A metropolitan magistrate court in the city came to the rescue of an elderly couple from Kandivali who was mistreated by her son and daughter-in-law. The court on Monday directed them to vacate the house and pay the elderly couple a sum of ₹25,000.

The 60-year-old woman approached the magistrate court in Borivali pleading that her son and daughter-in-law were mistreating her and her husband and were pressuring them to vacate their residence and transfer the house in their name. She said they have been residing in the house in Hanuman Nagar, Kandivali since before the marriage of their son.

She added that after the marriage, her son and daughter-in-law had been mistreating them and abusing them - to coerce them to leave the house. She also said that the two had been residing in the house against their wish and the house was in the name of her husband.

Narrating the ill-treatment, the woman claimed that her daughter-in-law once pushed her out of the house because of which she fell and sustained injuries. She said that the couple had been preventing her and her husband from going out to meet other relatives and mingle with others even in their neighbourhood.

On the plea filed by the woman, the court issued notice to her son and daughter-in-law, but they failed to appear before the court and narrate their side. Hence the magistrate court said that in absence of any objection, the complaint made by the woman has to be considered as is.

Accepting the contentions of the woman, the court directed the son and the daughter-in-law to vacate the house within 30 days. The woman asked the court to direct the son and daughter-in-law to pay them a sum of ₹1 lakh. The court accepted the monetary requirement of the elderly couple but reduced the demand to ₹25,000, which her son would have to pay her in a month.

