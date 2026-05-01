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Elderly man loses 10 cr to fraudsters posing as cops, ED in digital arrest scam

According to the complaint, the fraud began on September 25, 2024, when the victim received a call from a man identifying himself as ‘Vishal Sharma’, claiming to be an employee of a global shipping and logistics firm

Published on: May 01, 2026 04:30 am IST
By Abhishek Sharan
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MUMBAI: A senior citizen from Delhi lost 10.3 crore in a “digital arrest” cyber scam between September 25 and October 11, 2024, after fraudsters impersonating Mumbai police and Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials accused him of a fake case and forced him to transfer money. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday has booked members of the cybercrime syndicate.

Elderly man loses 10 cr to fraudsters posing as cops, ED in digital arrest scam

According to the complaint, the fraud began on September 25, 2024, when the victim received a call from a man identifying himself as ‘Vishal Sharma’, claiming to be an employee of a global shipping and logistics firm. The caller alleged that a Beijing-bound consignment sent using the victim’s Aadhaar details had been returned undelivered on September 18.

The caller then connected him to a fake Mumbai police officer via video call, who appeared in uniform and shared unclear documents before escalating the matter to another fraudster posing as ED’s “chief director Rahul Navin”.

The fake ED official told the complainant he could cooperate in the probe online due to his age and instructed him on September 30 to transfer funds to several government-designated bank accounts in separate transactions.

 
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