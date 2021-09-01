Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Elgar Parishad case: Rona Wilson seeks temporary bail following father’s death
mumbai news

Elgar Parishad case: Rona Wilson seeks temporary bail following father’s death

Wilson’s father died on August 18 and his last rites were performed on 19th August 2021, in Neendakara in Kerala
By Vinay Dalvi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Rona Wilson.

Activist Rona Wilson has moved the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court seeking temporary bail to visit his native place in Kerala following his father’s death.

Wilson’s father died on August 18 and his last rites were performed on 19th August 2021, in Neendakara in Kerala.

The activist said through his counsel that if he is given liberty to meet his family and participate in the mass, he could get some solace. Wilson, according to his plea, had last met his father, Wilson Jacob, 84, in April 2018 in Alappuzha. Hence, he has sought temporary bail on humane grounds from September 13.

Wilson was arrested on June 6, 2018, in the Elgar Parishad case by Pune Police.

Wilson has said that as per customs a function is organised on the 30th-day, which falls on September 16. Wilson has also annexed a letter from the St Sebastian Church about the function.

The plea has been moved on Wednesday through his counsel Satyanarayan Iyer. The court has asked the NIA to reply to it by September 6.

Wilson’s plea filed before the Bombay high court, citing a US-based digital consultant ‘Arsenal Consulting’ which had stated that incriminating evidence was planted on his electronic device two years prior to his arrest, is pending.

Last year the special court had rejected co-accused Surendra Gadling’s plea for an interim bail for the funeral of his mother after it was opposed by NIA citing the seriousness of the offence. However, Gadling had recently managed to get interim bail to perform final last rites on his mother’s first death anniversary.

