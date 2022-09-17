Elgar Parishad case: Two more accused move court seeking mosquito nets

Two more accused in the Elgar Parishad case - Anand Teltumbde and Sagar Gorkhe - have approached the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court seeking mosquito nets while alleging that Taloja jail is infested with mosquitoes.

The court has asked the prosecution to reply to the petitions.

Teltumbe has claimed that he has been suffering from several ailments and is more susceptible to malaria or dengue. “Taloja central jail is infested with mosquitoes and the mosquito repellent ointments and incense sticks are hardly of any use. The applicant has been suffering from mosquito bites despite using ointments,” his application said.

Teltumbde also said there are no visible measures to prevent mosquito breeding sites in the prison compound despite the court order.

Gorkhe claimed that in other states there is a provision for mosquito net in prisons. “Had the mosquito net been one of the potential weapons for suicide, there would not have been provision for the same in any of the prison manuals. Therefore, the submissions of the prison authorities run contrary to the facilities provided in the manuals. Further, it is submitted that to the best of applicant’s knowledge there has not been a single case of suicide in any prison in India with the help of mosquito net.”

Besides, he said, 18 other inmates in the high security ward are using mosquito nets. It was only the accused booked in the Elgar Parishad case who had been denied one, he alleged.

Meanwhile, Vernon Gonsalves, another accused, on Friday withdrew his plea for temporary bail. However, his wife Susan Abraham submitted an affidavit claiming that Gonsalves apprehends that the police or jail authority may pressure for premature discharge and send him back to prison.

She has urged the court to ensure that he is not prematurely discharged and sent to the life-threatening conditions of Taloja jail before he is physically fit.

