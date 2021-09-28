Eligible adult population to be fully vaccinated by Feb 2022, first dose to all in Mumbai by Diwali: BMC

Going by the current pace, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) expects the entire eligible adult population of 9.2 million in Mumbai is likely to get fully vaccinated by February 2022.

The BMC anticipates that by Diwali, in the first week of November, the entire eligible population in the city would have got at least their first dose. Maharashtra’s Covid-19 task force has meanwhile suggested that citizens might have to continue wearing masks till the end of 2022.

Currently, 85% of the eligible population has got their first dose of the vaccine. According to BMC officials, the entire population will be vaccinated by February 2022, provided the vaccine supply remains the same as that in September. Also, the BMC anticipates that of the total vaccinated, 20% is the floating population of those who work in Mumbai but reside outside. Similarly, the BMC anticipates that hundreds of citizens who are residents of Mumbai have also got their vaccination outside Mumbai.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We hope that all eligible adult citizens will get their first dose of vaccine by October-end, and both doses by say February. We have to consider the 84-day gap after the first dose. These calculations are valid if we have proper supply, which currently does not look like a problem. However, the vaccination drive will continue even after February 2022, as the scope might widen with vaccination for children below 18 years of age.”

According to BMC data, the supply of vaccine has been the best till now in September 2021, ever since the vaccination drive kicked off in January 2021. From getting vaccine doses supply between 0.5-1 million doses on a monthly basis, the BMC anticipates that the vaccine supply will go up till 1.5 million by the end of September.

Mumbai crossed 10 million vaccinations in the first week of September.

As of September 22, 2021, 85% of the total target population have got at least first dose and 40% of the citizens are fully vaccinated. In terms of age-wise vaccination ratio, the highest target of fully vaccinated has been achieved is in the age group of 45-59, in which 59% target is achieved, followed by 55% in senior citizens above 60 years of age. Further, a 23% target is achieved in the 18-45 age group. The data reveals that 52% of the total healthcare workers and 57% frontline workers have been fully vaccinated.

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of state taskforce, said, “We have vaccinated a substantial number of the population, and we still have to vaccinate the remaining beneficiaries. We do not have to let down our guard and have to continuously keep wearing masks. Also, I feel by the time we will fully vaccinate all our citizens for both doses, there will be time for a booster dose. Hence, I feel citizens will have to continue wearing masks till the end of 2022 at least for now.”