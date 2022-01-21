Encounter specialist AA Khan passes away at 81

Mumbai Former IPS officer Aftab Ahmed or AA Khan, known for the encounter killing of underworld gangsters, and founder of the Maharashtra Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) passed away on Friday. The 81-year-old is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter and grandchildren.

Khan was suffering from pneumonia. He had tested positive for Covid-19 and recovered a few days ago.

His condition had improved and was even discharged from the hospital, said retired ACP Sunil Deshmukh, who worked in Khan’s team for several years.

Khan was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri after he complained of breathlessness. He was declared dead before admission.

Khan was a part of many encounter operations in Mumbai and Gujarat. His most famous encounter was in the Swati building at Lokhandwala in 1991. Khan along with a team of 100 cops managed to eliminate gangster Maya Dolas, Dilip Buha and five other criminals in an encounter.

The famous movie ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’ was based on the encounter. In the film, actor Sanjay Dutt essayed Khan’s role.

Khan joined the police force as IPS in 1963. He resigned from the service as inspector general of police in 1995 after he was superseded by his junior officer.

Khan founded the Maharashtra ATS, the first counter-terrorism organization in the country. The agency was set up by Mumbai police on the inspiration of special weapons and tactics of the Los Angeles Police department.

City railway police commissioner Quaiser Khalid on Friday tweeted, “Legendary IPS officer Aftab Ahmad Khan, passed away today in Mumbai. His leadership, information gathering network, valour, creation of dedicated crime branch teams to check the growth of the underworld & terrorism in Mumbai & Maharashtra will always be remembered. RIP sir!”.