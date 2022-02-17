Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Environmentalists concerned over gun shots heard around Kharghar wetlands
mumbai news

Environmentalists concerned over gun shots heard around Kharghar wetlands

Five air gun shots heard by environmentalists early morning around the Kharghar wetlands opposite Sector 19 have once again brought to the fore the threats posed to the migratory birds visiting the city
Air gun shots heard by environmentalists early morning around the Kharghar wetlands opposite Sector 19 have once again brought to the fore the threats posed to the migratory birds visiting the city. (For representational purposes only) (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 06:12 PM IST
BySameera Kapoor Munshi, Navi mumbai

Five air gun shots heard by environmentalists early morning around the Kharghar wetlands opposite Sector 19 have once again brought to the fore the threats posed to the migratory birds visiting the city.

Kharghar resident and environmentalist, Anand Siva, while taking his dogs for a walk on Wednesday, witnessed migratory birds fluttering following the firing of five shots in the air.

“It was around 7am while walking with my dogs that I heard the shots and saw the birds flying away. The area where this occurred is a nesting ground for herons, flamingos, etc,” said the activist.

The activist raised the matter by tweeting and tagging authorities like Navi Mumbai Police and State Cabinet Minister, Aaditya Thackeray, for immediate intervention. The tweet garnered attention with other activists also rallying for attention to the city wetlands.

They also expressed their concern on the matter and suggested the possibility of bird poaching. “Even in the past, there were instances when partially burnt carcasses of mongoose and other wild animals were found in this area. Bird poaching cannot be ruled out. I have personally witnessed around six months back a man using air guns to shoot in the area thronged by flamingoes and other endangered species of migratory birds,” said another activist, Nareshchandra Singh.

RELATED STORIES

Activists alleged that the authorities were turning a blind eye to the rampant commercialisation of the wetlands.

When contacted, the CIDCO nodal officer said the issue was being raised with the seniors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Election 2022
Google Doodle
CTET Result 2021 LIVE
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP