Environmentalists concerned over gun shots heard around Kharghar wetlands

Five air gun shots heard by environmentalists early morning around the Kharghar wetlands opposite Sector 19 have once again brought to the fore the threats posed to the migratory birds visiting the city.

Kharghar resident and environmentalist, Anand Siva, while taking his dogs for a walk on Wednesday, witnessed migratory birds fluttering following the firing of five shots in the air.

“It was around 7am while walking with my dogs that I heard the shots and saw the birds flying away. The area where this occurred is a nesting ground for herons, flamingos, etc,” said the activist.

The activist raised the matter by tweeting and tagging authorities like Navi Mumbai Police and State Cabinet Minister, Aaditya Thackeray, for immediate intervention. The tweet garnered attention with other activists also rallying for attention to the city wetlands.

They also expressed their concern on the matter and suggested the possibility of bird poaching. “Even in the past, there were instances when partially burnt carcasses of mongoose and other wild animals were found in this area. Bird poaching cannot be ruled out. I have personally witnessed around six months back a man using air guns to shoot in the area thronged by flamingoes and other endangered species of migratory birds,” said another activist, Nareshchandra Singh.

Activists alleged that the authorities were turning a blind eye to the rampant commercialisation of the wetlands.

When contacted, the CIDCO nodal officer said the issue was being raised with the seniors.