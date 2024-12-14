Menu Explore
EPFO officer booked for amassing disproportionate assets

ByAbhishek Sharan
Dec 14, 2024 07:04 AM IST

CBI probes EPFO officer for ₹125.44 lakh in disproportionate assets, linked to suspicious transactions in his wife's account, amid corruption allegations.

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a corruption case against an accounts officer working with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) for allegedly amassing assets worth 125.44 lakh disproportionate to his and his wife’s known sources of income.

The agency is conducting a probe against the accused, who is currently working in Tamil Nadu, under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Under CBI’s probe scanner, during the check period of January 2014 and December 2021, he was working with the EFPO in Pune.

The CBI began its probe based on a complaint received from the EPFO’s Head Office, Delhi, CBI sources said. According to the complaint, an internal investigation of the EPFO conducted against the accused officer revealed certain suspicious transactions in his wife’s bank account. The accused offered a justification for these transactions, but the sources through which her account received funds appeared to be suspicious.

The CBI’s verification showed the accused had allegedly acquired disproportionate assets worth 85.75 lakh in his name and 39.69 in his wife’s name during the check period in. The probe’s findings also show that the accused officer’s assets allegedly stood at 6.36 lakh before the check period and were worth 92.12 lakh at the end of it. During the check period, his income stood allegedly at 1.14 crore, expenditure during the check period was 68.08 lakh, while the likely savings were worth 46.05 lakh.




