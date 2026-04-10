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Escaped accused re-arrested in Virar after dispute over unpaid tea

A man, Harrison Joseph, who escaped custody in Mumbai, was re-arrested in Virar after a scuffle over an unpaid tea bill revealed his identity.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 06:16 am IST
By Megha Sood
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MUMBAI: A 42-year-old man who had fled from custody at a Mumbai sessions court was re-arrested in Virar a day later after he got into a scuffle with a tea stall owner over an unpaid bill.

Escaped accused re-arrested in Virar after dispute over unpaid tea

Beat marshals from Bolinj police station in Virar, who were on patrol on Wednesday, intervened in a fight between a tea stall owner and a customer in Virar West. During questioning, the customer failed to give satisfactory answers, prompting the police to take him to the station, where his identity was confirmed as a wanted accused.

The accused, identified as Harrison Joseph (42), a resident of Musafirkhana in south Mumbai, had escaped from custody on Monday. According to Suhas Bavche, deputy commissioner of police Virar, Joseph had been booked for attempted murder and had fled from the sessions court premises during a hearing.

Police said Joseph had boarded a train from Churchgate and travelled to Virar, where he spent a day roaming around. On Wednesday, he stopped at a tea stall, had tea and biscuits, but refused to pay 30, leading to an argument that escalated into a fight.

 
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