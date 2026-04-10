MUMBAI: A 42-year-old man who had fled from custody at a Mumbai sessions court was re-arrested in Virar a day later after he got into a scuffle with a tea stall owner over an unpaid bill.

Escaped accused re-arrested in Virar after dispute over unpaid tea

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Beat marshals from Bolinj police station in Virar, who were on patrol on Wednesday, intervened in a fight between a tea stall owner and a customer in Virar West. During questioning, the customer failed to give satisfactory answers, prompting the police to take him to the station, where his identity was confirmed as a wanted accused.

The accused, identified as Harrison Joseph (42), a resident of Musafirkhana in south Mumbai, had escaped from custody on Monday. According to Suhas Bavche, deputy commissioner of police Virar, Joseph had been booked for attempted murder and had fled from the sessions court premises during a hearing.

Police said Joseph had boarded a train from Churchgate and travelled to Virar, where he spent a day roaming around. On Wednesday, he stopped at a tea stall, had tea and biscuits, but refused to pay ₹30, leading to an argument that escalated into a fight.

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{{^usCountry}} “As a crowd gathered, patrolling marshals noticed the commotion and intervened. His responses raised suspicion, following which he was taken to the police station and subsequently identified,” said Bavche. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As a crowd gathered, patrolling marshals noticed the commotion and intervened. His responses raised suspicion, following which he was taken to the police station and subsequently identified,” said Bavche. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to police Joseph had earlier been arrested in January 2025 in connection with a March 2024 firing incident. He, along with two others, had allegedly fired an airsoft gun at a businessman, Raju Shaikh, in Crawford Market, injuring his shoulder after the victim refused to pay money demanded by them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police Joseph had earlier been arrested in January 2025 in connection with a March 2024 firing incident. He, along with two others, had allegedly fired an airsoft gun at a businessman, Raju Shaikh, in Crawford Market, injuring his shoulder after the victim refused to pay money demanded by them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Joseph had escaped when constable Prashant Kamble was escorting him to the sessions court lock-up. “He pushed the constable on the third floor and fled around 5 pm,” said an officer from Colaba police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Joseph had escaped when constable Prashant Kamble was escorting him to the sessions court lock-up. “He pushed the constable on the third floor and fled around 5 pm,” said an officer from Colaba police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered against him under section 262 resisting arrest or escaping from lawful custody of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said he will now be handed over to the Colaba police for further action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered against him under section 262 resisting arrest or escaping from lawful custody of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said he will now be handed over to the Colaba police for further action. {{/usCountry}}

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