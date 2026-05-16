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Essel Group’s Lower Parel corporate office up for auction with 650 crore reserve price

Essel Group's Mumbai office is up for auction at ₹650 crore due to unpaid debts of over ₹696 crore, with symbolic possession taken by LIC Housing Finance.

Published on: May 16, 2026 06:06 am IST
By Ateeq Shaikh
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MUMBAI: The corporate office of Essel Group, the Indian media conglomerate, at Lower Parel has been put up for sale, with seven floors at Marathon Futurex owned by one of the group companies set to go under the hammer at a reserve price of 650 crore.

Essel Group’s Lower Parel corporate office up for auction with 650 crore reserve price

According to LIC Housing Finance Limited, the lender has taken symbolic possession of the premises, while Essel Group owed a little over 696.85 crore as of April 22.

“...under Securitisation & Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 and the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2022 had issued demand notice to the borrowers/ mortgagors/ guarantors calling upon them to repay the outstanding due amount...” read the auction sale notice issued by the non-banking finance company. The demand notice was issued in January 2024, seeking repayment of 507.25 crore along with further interest, costs and expenses.

However, the companies, Digital Subscriber Management and Consultancy Services Private Limited and Sprit Infrapower and Multiventures, failed to repay the dues, leading LIC Housing Finance to take symbolic possession of the property. Both companies are subsidiaries of the Essel Group, founded by media mogul Subhash Chandra Goel. The symbolic possession was taken on March 9 this year.

Hindustan Times’ attempts to reach Essel Group regarding whether it planned to retain the office space by repaying the debt, shift its offices, or re-lease the premises received no response.

Since 2018, Essel Group has divested several businesses and assets, including its crown jewel business Essel Propack, Jalesh Cruises, a partial stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, as well as solar assets and power transmission projects. In 2020, its NBFC arm, Essel Finance, sold its 145 crore MSME loan book.

 
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