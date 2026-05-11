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‘Even footpath dwellers must get pucca houses’

Union minister for commerce and industry and north Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal, the organiser of the forum, urged SRA officials to take strong deterrent action against developers who defaulted on rents and delayed or stalled SRA projects

Published on: May 11, 2026 06:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mumbai: More than 150 people participated in the city’s first ‘Janta Durbar’ or people’s forum on issues related to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in Borivali on Sunday, raising complaints about delay in allotment of rehabilitation flats, unpaid rent for transit housing, problems with biometric verification, and eligibility disputes.

‘Even footpath dwellers must get pucca houses’

Around 20 senior officials from the SRA including secretary Dattu Navale addressed their concerns on the spot, whereas union minister for commerce and industry and north Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal, the organiser of the forum, urged SRA officials to take strong deterrent action against developers who defaulted on rents and delayed or stalled SRA projects.

The session, held at the Atal Smruti Udyan in Shimpoli, Borivali West, was an attempt to bring the government to citizens’ doorsteps, Goyal said.

Among the participants, 13 managed to get their proposals for homes for project affected people (PAP) cleared, while five others had their PAP proposals streamlined.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal urged SRA officials to blacklist developers who delayed projects or payment of transit rent, and sensitively handle slum redevelopment projects.

 
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