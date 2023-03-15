Ex-army man stabs wife to death in front of his 12-year-old son, surrenders to police

MUMBAI: A 38-year-old ex-army man allegedly killed his wife, in front of his 12-year-old son from his first marriage, by stabbing her multiple times over a petty issue in Ghatkopar West on Tuesday morning. Police officials said after committing the crime, the accused turned himself in at the local police station.

Former army man Santosh Mistry After stabbing his wife went out of the house, roamed around in the market with the blood-stained knife in his hands. Scared, none of the locals dared to question or nab him. Later, he went to the police station and surrendered. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Ghatkopar police arrested the accused, Santosh Mistry, who lived near Asalfa vegetable market along with his third wife, Namita, and his 12-year-old son from his first wife.

Mistry had taken voluntary retirement from the Indian Army due to medical issues a few years ago. He thereafter worked as a driver with BEST, but left the job before the Covid-19 pandemic. He was working as a gym instructor, said the police.

The alleged murder took place at around 6am on Tuesday when the accused got into an argument with the victim over a minor issue. The argument soon escalated into a violent altercation, and the accused picked up a knife from kitchen and stabbed Namita 10 to 12 times in her abdomen and chest. The woman was lying in the house in a pool of blood when police reached the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Their son was sleeping but after hearing his step mother’s cries for help, he woke-up and witnessed the assault on her, said assistant police inspector Dnyaneshwar Kharmate of the Ghatkopar police.

After stabbing her, the accused came out of the house, roamed around in the market with the blood-stained knife in his hands. Scared, none of the locals dared to question or nab him. Later, he went to the police station and surrendered, said senior inspector Sanjay Dahake of the Ghatkopar Police Station.

The police were informed about the incident by residents and a patrolling police van reached the spot and with the help of locals, the victim was taken to Rajawadi Hospital where the victim was declared brought dead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sources said that the police have also recovered the knife from the accused. Mistry reportedly separated from his first wife few years ago and had a son from his first wife. He married another woman but separated from her too. He then married Namita and was staying with her for the last two years and his son, from first wife was also living with them, said official.

The accused and victim often fought over petty issues. They went out on Monday night and both got drunk and came home late in night. Around 6am they woke and started arguing over a petty issue. The heated exchange of words soon turned into fight. In fit of rage the accused picked a kitchen knife and stabbed the woman multiple times, said Kharmate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When accused came to the police station, he was vomiting and therefore he too was rushed to the hospital and was brought back to the police after he was stabilised by doctors, and arrested under the charge of murder, said Dahake.