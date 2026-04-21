Ex-bar dancer held with 5,030 MDMA tablets, concert death link suspected

MUMBAI: Barely a week after two MBA students attending a concert at Goregaon East died due to suspected drug overdose, the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police on Monday arrested a 34-year-old alleged supplier of party drugs who could be linked to the case, police officers aware of the matter told Hindustan Times.

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The accused woman, Ashwini Paul, was arrested from her rented apartment in Titwala, Kalyan, and around 5,030 tablets of MDMA, a synthetic drug, valued at around ₹6 crore, was seized from her possession. Paul used to supply party drugs like MDMA and Ecstasy to peddlers across the city and the tablets found in her possession had logos of companies like Mercedes and Audi, similar to the logos on Ecstasy tablets that the deceased students had reportedly consumed, police said.

“The MDMA tablets which led to the death of two MBA students had ‘Mercedes’ inscribed on them and could have been sourced from the same supplier from whom Paul received her stock,” an officer from the ANC said, requesting not to be identified.

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{{^usCountry}} Paul, a former bar dancer, had moved into the apartment in Padmavati Royal, a posh tower in Titwala, barely two months ago and she was taken aback when the police arrived at her doorstep, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paul, a former bar dancer, had moved into the apartment in Padmavati Royal, a posh tower in Titwala, barely two months ago and she was taken aback when the police arrived at her doorstep, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police, Paul originally hails from Pune. She dropped out of school in class 10 and moved to Mumbai in 2012. A former bar dancer, she had married twice and one of her ex-husbands had a criminal record. She subsequently started supplying drugs to peddlers across the city, and would change her residence and SIM card often to avoid being detected by the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police, Paul originally hails from Pune. She dropped out of school in class 10 and moved to Mumbai in 2012. A former bar dancer, she had married twice and one of her ex-husbands had a criminal record. She subsequently started supplying drugs to peddlers across the city, and would change her residence and SIM card often to avoid being detected by the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Paul was nabbed by a team from the Ghatkopar unit of the ANC, headed by inspector Anil Dhole under the guidance of Joint Commissioner of Police Lakhmi Gautam. The team traced her following the arrest of cab driver Irfan Ansari and auto driver Sufiyan Shaikh. Both Ansari and Shaikh maintained regular contact with Paul, and she likely supplied drugs to various peddlers via Shaikh, investigators said. Around 200 tablets of Ecstasy, a variant of MDMA mixed with other substances, were seized from Ansari’s possession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paul was nabbed by a team from the Ghatkopar unit of the ANC, headed by inspector Anil Dhole under the guidance of Joint Commissioner of Police Lakhmi Gautam. The team traced her following the arrest of cab driver Irfan Ansari and auto driver Sufiyan Shaikh. Both Ansari and Shaikh maintained regular contact with Paul, and she likely supplied drugs to various peddlers via Shaikh, investigators said. Around 200 tablets of Ecstasy, a variant of MDMA mixed with other substances, were seized from Ansari’s possession. {{/usCountry}}

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“We started investigating the matter further and analysed technical evidence for three days to reach Padmavati Royal and arrest Paul,” said the officer quoted earlier.

Paul was nabbed as part of a special drive being conducted by the ANC, following directions from Mumbai police commissioner Deven Bharti after the death of the two MBA students on April 11.

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