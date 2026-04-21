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Ex-bar dancer held with 5,030 MDMA tablets, concert death link suspected

The tablets found in her possession had logos of companies like Mercedes and Audi, similar to the logos on Ecstasy tablets that the deceased students had reportedly consumed, police said

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 05:24 am IST
By Vinay Dalvi
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MUMBAI: Barely a week after two MBA students attending a concert at Goregaon East died due to suspected drug overdose, the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police on Monday arrested a 34-year-old alleged supplier of party drugs who could be linked to the case, police officers aware of the matter told Hindustan Times.

(Shutterstock)

The accused woman, Ashwini Paul, was arrested from her rented apartment in Titwala, Kalyan, and around 5,030 tablets of MDMA, a synthetic drug, valued at around 6 crore, was seized from her possession. Paul used to supply party drugs like MDMA and Ecstasy to peddlers across the city and the tablets found in her possession had logos of companies like Mercedes and Audi, similar to the logos on Ecstasy tablets that the deceased students had reportedly consumed, police said.

“The MDMA tablets which led to the death of two MBA students had ‘Mercedes’ inscribed on them and could have been sourced from the same supplier from whom Paul received her stock,” an officer from the ANC said, requesting not to be identified.

“We started investigating the matter further and analysed technical evidence for three days to reach Padmavati Royal and arrest Paul,” said the officer quoted earlier.

Paul was nabbed as part of a special drive being conducted by the ANC, following directions from Mumbai police commissioner Deven Bharti after the death of the two MBA students on April 11.

 
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