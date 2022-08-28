Exercise caution, say cops after 75 mobiles stolen during Chintamani darshan

Mumbai With Ganesh Chaturthi round the corner, the crowds are back on the streets for shopping and pandal-hopping. However, this has given mobile and purse snatchers a chance to come out of their forced hibernation.

As many as 75 complaints have been filed by devotees, who lost their expensive mobile phones, when they were trying to get a glimpse of Chinchpokhli cha Chintamani on Saturday. After this, the Mumbai police advised citizens to be more alert and careful of their belongings while visiting crowded pandals. The Chintamani darshan saw a turnout of more than one lakh devotees.

After darshan, when people realised that they lost their phones, they approached Kalachowki police station, where there was already a long queue as many had reached the station with similar complaints.

“Police teams have been formed to trace the gang involved in mobile theft. Heavy police were deployed as there was a huge crowd gathered for darshan on Saturday. Apart from mobile theft, there was no other incident,” said deputy commissioner of police, Sanjay Patil of Zone 4.

The Ganesh statue was taken from Ganesh Theatre to the pandal near Chinchpokli railway station, which is at a distance of less than a kilometre. “The CCTV footage has been scrutinised and informants have been alerted to gather information of any gang that has arrived from outside Mumbai to target people specially during the festivities,” added Patil. According to past police reports, in 2017 and 2016, many gangs had come from Uttar Pradesh and other states to Mumbai and rented houses for ten days or stayed in hotels. Their agenda was to go in groups in famous pandals and steal mobile phones and purses, said a police officer of the Kalachowki police station.

“We would like to alert citizens. While visiting famous pandals, do not keep valuables like purses and mobile phones in the back pocket. Especially, if women are wearing gold or other valuable chains, they should alert the police if they notice any suspicious activity,” added the officer.

