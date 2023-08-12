Awhad supporter files FIR against ex-MP Anand Paranjpe, wife

Thane: One of the supporters of Jitendra Awhad, a Sharad Pawar faction leader, has filed a police complaint on Thursday alleging that an ex-NCP leader’s wife threatened her over phone call if she doesn’t join the Ajit Pawar faction, her son’s life could be in danger.

Based on the complaint filed by Rachna Vaidya, the police have booked Sonal Paranjpe and her husband, former NCP MP Anand Paranjpe for offence under 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation.), and 34 (common intention) against Anand Paranjpe, his wife Sonal and Ajit Pawar group worker Sanket Narane, police sources said.

“On July 3, we were in the party office when the call came. Vikramdada Khamkar (Awhad close aide) is also a witness. First, she asked me casually why I was not joining Anand. She also said an educated woman like you should join us. I told her clearly I won’t. Why stay with a goonda? she asked. Then a second call came and her tone changed. We know your son’s routine and why to behave in a manner that will trouble him, she said.” Vaidya told reporters after lodging the FIR.

Anand Paranjpe, former NCP MLA said, “My wife or any woman from our family don’t have any connection with politics. So, the allegations are wrong. My wife spoke to the complainant as a member of the Parents Teacher Association (PTA) and that too only for a few seconds. We don’t do such dirty politics using women, which Awhad indulges in. She should submit all evidence to the police, and we will face the investigation.”