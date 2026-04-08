NAGPUR: Panic gripped parts of Nagpur on Tuesday after the police recovered a large cache of explosives from a residential locality near CA Road—barely 1.5 kilometres from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters—raising serious security concerns in one of the city’s most sensitive zones. Explosives cache found near RSS HQ sparks panic in Nagpur

The explosives were found in an abandoned bag lying in a small garden behind a house near Dosar Bhavan Chowk under the Ganeshpeth police station. Members of the Lanjewar family alerted the police early in the morning after noticing suspicious cartridges protruding from the bag.

Deputy commissioner of police Rahul Madane confirmed that the bag had been lying unattended for over a month. “The family grew suspicious today and immediately informed us,” he said.

A bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and recovered 58 detonators and 15 gelatin sticks from the bag. Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation have been deployed to assist the investigation.

The police swiftly cordoned off the area, evacuated nearby residents, and ordered shops in the vicinity to shut as a precautionary measure. The location is close to Mahal, a communally sensitive area that witnessed unrest last year, further heightening concerns.

Police commissioner Ravinder Singal said the bag had been lying outside the residence for several days before anyone noticed it. “We conducted an inspection after the residents alerted us. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intent,” he said.

The authorities are now probing how such a large quantity of explosives remained undetected for weeks in a densely populated and high-security area.