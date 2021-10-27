Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Extortion row: Process to record Wankhede's statement underway, says NCB DDG
mumbai news

Extortion row: Process to record Wankhede's statement underway, says NCB DDG

The NCB has initiated a vigilance probe into allegations of an extortion attempt in the drugs-on-cruise case. 
Sameer Wankhede who is probing the case against Aryan Khan has been accused of extortion, forgery of documents to get a job.(HT Photo.)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 03:53 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

The Narcotic Control Bureau’s (NCB) deputy director general (DDG)-northern region, Gyaneshwar Singh, said on Wednesday a process was underway to recording the statement of the agency’s Mumbai zone director Sameer Wankhede as part of the investigation into extortion allegations in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Speaking to reporters outside the NCB's Mumbai office, Singh said, "The documents pertaining to the case are being examined. All people related to the case will be called for probe. The process to record the statement of Sameer Wankhede is going on."

Singh is heading a five-member team that landed in Mumbai earlier in the day to probe and collect documents and recordings from the NCB Ballard Estate office in south Mumbai in the case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son is behind bars. His bail application will be heard in a while at the Bombay high court.

The NCB initiated a probe after one of its independent witnesses, Prabhakar Sail, raised allegations of extortion attempt worth 25 crore by some agency officials, including Wankhede, to let off Aryan.

RELATED STORIES

Singh initially said all the material witnesses in the probe will be called to record their statements. “I will not take the name of any individual," Singh said.

Later, when prodded further, he said, "The statement of Wankhede is being recorded… it is a sensitive inquiry and it is not possible to share real-time information related to the probe, and we will not be able to share all the details.... We will definitely speak to Wankhede in connection with the inquiry and others also," he added.

When asked if Wankhede will continue to probe the cruise drugs seizure case, Singh said he will not make any comments related to the investigation in that case as he is not directly connected to it, adding that was in Mumbai for a vigilance inquiry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ncb ncb probe
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP