Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Ex-union minister Shahnawaz Hussain rushed to hospital during Mumbai visit, undergoes angioplasty

Ex-union minister Shahnawaz Hussain rushed to hospital during Mumbai visit, undergoes angioplasty

ByYogesh Naik
Sep 26, 2023 07:34 PM IST

Shahnawaz Hussain complained of high blood pressure and acidity, and was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital.

Shahnawaz Hussain, national spokesperson of the BJP and former union minister, underwent an angioplasty in Lilavati hospital on Tuesday.

BJP national spokesperson and former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain.

He is admitted under senior consultant Dr Jalil Parkar and was operated upon by cardiologist Dr Suresh Vijan.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He was in Mumbai for Ganesh darshan and other party work. When he complained of high blood pressure and acidity, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar sent him to Lilavati . Initially, the BJP leader said he had a late dinner. . The hospital doctors did a 2D echo and was normal, but his ECG showed changes. When an angiography was done, the doctors found one block and a stent was inserted.

Hussain is in the ICU and will be shifted to the room on Wednesday.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shahnawaz hussain
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP