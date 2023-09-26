Ex-union minister Shahnawaz Hussain rushed to hospital during Mumbai visit, undergoes angioplasty
Shahnawaz Hussain complained of high blood pressure and acidity, and was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital.
Shahnawaz Hussain, national spokesperson of the BJP and former union minister, underwent an angioplasty in Lilavati hospital on Tuesday.
He is admitted under senior consultant Dr Jalil Parkar and was operated upon by cardiologist Dr Suresh Vijan.
He was in Mumbai for Ganesh darshan and other party work. When he complained of high blood pressure and acidity, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar sent him to Lilavati . Initially, the BJP leader said he had a late dinner. . The hospital doctors did a 2D echo and was normal, but his ECG showed changes. When an angiography was done, the doctors found one block and a stent was inserted.
Hussain is in the ICU and will be shifted to the room on Wednesday.
