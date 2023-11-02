Fadnavis, Jarange-Patil and their constant face-offs

MUMBAI: The ongoing tussle between Manoj Jarange-Patil and Devendra Fadnavis reached its peak on Tuesday after the Maratha reservation activist ridiculed the deputy CM and home minister for announcing that the police would book protesters on attempt-to-murder charges if they resorted to arson.

Local Maratha community members participate in candle march to protest against the state demand reservations. (UDAY DEOLEKAR)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The animosity between the two began after the police lathi charge on Jarange-Patil’s supporters at Antarvali-Sarati village on September 1. As the home minister, Fadnavis was held responsible for the lathi charge by both Maratha activists and leaders like NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and had to subsequently apologise to the community. Two weeks ago, Jarange-Patil alleged that advocate Gunratna Sadavarte, a strong opponent of Maratha reservation, was targeting him at the behest of Fadnavis.

On Tuesday, the activist launched a fresh offensive after Fadnavis’ announcement about booking miscreants for violence. “He takes pride in keeping people fighting,” he said. “The BJP is being finished in every state because of people like him… He has been targeting our people, but Marathas know how to retaliate. If you (Fadnavis) have decided to rouse unrest in Maharashtra, do what you like… we want to see how powerful you are.” Minutes before Jarange-Patil’s attack, Fadnavis had said that “people of a specific community” were being targeted and the police would not remain a mute spectator to the violence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP’s Maratha leaders came out in Fadnavis’ support and hit back at Jarange-Patil, alleging that he was merely mouthing a political script. “The language used by him for Fadnavis ji is condemnable. We suspect there is a mastermind behind this,” said BJP vice-president Prasad Lad.

Political observers say that the BJP, especially Fadnavis, is deliberately backing the OBC community in the war between its members and the Marathas on the OBC quota. “The party leadership is doing this, as we realised that OBCs are shifting towards other parties, especially the Congress,” said a senior BJP leader. “The leadership is more worried about Vidarbha, where Kunbis, Telis and Malis (all OBCs) are dominant. Hurting them is not a risk the party can afford. The Maratha community in this region is negligible. The party is taking a calculated risk in ignoring Maratha votes while appeasing the OBCs who are at least twice the number of Marathas.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eleven districts of Vidarbha account for 62 assembly seats and ten Lok Sabha seats. BJP had won the most Vidarbha seats in the 2019 and 2014 elections to the Lok Sabha and assembly.

Another BJP leader said that the party also expected support from Marathas in other regions like western Maharashtra. “After all, it was Fadnavis who fulfilled their demand for reservation during his stint as CM in 2018,” he said. “Most Maharashtra CMs have been Marathas but it was Fadnavis who gave reservation.”

Mumbai-based political analyst Hemant Desai said that OBCs had traditionally stood by the BJP, and the party saw their current fear regarding their quota as an opportunity to consolidate their vote. “The BJP has taken a strong stand on reservation, and is ready to compromise on the Maratha vote to safeguard its OBC vote bank,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Surendra P Gangan Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others. ...view detail