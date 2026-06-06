MUMBAI: Amid persistent opposition allegations and public concerns that valuable BEST land could be sold for redevelopment projects, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday issued his first clear assurance that no BEST bus depot land would be sold.

Fadnavis rules out sale of BEST depots, pushes global-standard redevelopment plan

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The clarification comes against the backdrop of the recent decision by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking to hand over the Dharavi and Kalakilla bus depots for the Adani Group-led Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP). Since 2024, when the two depots were identified for transfer to the multi-crore redevelopment project, opposition parties have repeatedly accused the state government of facilitating the sale of prime BEST land. The two depots together comprise around 11.58 acres that will be redeveloped as part of the Dharavi project.

Fadnavis made the statement after reviewing a presentation by BEST officials on a comprehensive plan to redevelop and modernise the undertaking’s depots on the lines of major global cities. According to the chief minister’s office, the redevelopment exercise would focus on improving public transport infrastructure while safeguarding the interests of commuters, employees and the city.

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{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, BEST officials proposed transforming 22 of the undertaking’s 27 depots, spread across nearly 132 acres, into modern multi-purpose transport hubs through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The redevelopment plan draws inspiration from advanced public transport facilities in cities such as Singapore, Paris, Hong Kong and London. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, BEST officials proposed transforming 22 of the undertaking’s 27 depots, spread across nearly 132 acres, into modern multi-purpose transport hubs through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The redevelopment plan draws inspiration from advanced public transport facilities in cities such as Singapore, Paris, Hong Kong and London. {{/usCountry}}

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Sources said Fadnavis directed BEST authorities to prepare a comprehensive blueprint that would not only modernise depot infrastructure but also place citizens’ welfare, employees’ interests and Mumbai’s long-term development at the centre of the project. The final redevelopment and revival plan will be submitted to the government after detailed assessment.

BEST has already prepared a 15-point roadmap for its overall development, which has been submitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

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A key component of the redevelopment proposal is the creation of modern parking infrastructure. At present, many depot buildings are ageing and lack adequate parking facilities. Officials have proposed underground parking at redeveloped depots to optimise land use and improve operational efficiency.

“We have proposed having basement parking in every depot. There is no basement floor arrangement anywhere in the existing depots and most of the buildings in depots are in a dilapidated condition. Therefore, while redeveloping the depots, underground parking can be looked at,” said a BEST official.

Currently, the Kurla depot has a ground-plus-multi-level parking facility capable of accommodating around 100 to 125 buses, serving as a model for future infrastructure upgrades.

The presentation was made by BEST General Manager Dr Sonia Sethi, who outlined plans for the development of BEST-owned depots and other assets. Officials informed the chief minister that the undertaking intends to modernise 22 depots under the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) model, under which private entities finance and develop projects before eventually transferring them back to the public authority.

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“We are planning to modernise 22 depots on the lines of advanced bus depots in Singapore, Paris, Hong Kong and London. The projects will be executed under the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) model with private sector participation. The proposal includes the induction of 7,000 buses, smart EV charging infrastructure, residential housing for employees, and optimum utilisation of depot land for commercial complexes, retail malls, urban plazas, art galleries and public parking facilities,” explained a BEST official.

The meeting also reviewed BEST’s financial position, transport operations, future fleet requirements, depot infrastructure, parking shortages and challenges associated with electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Officials said the undertaking would undertake a detailed assessment of its requirements over the next 22 years, including projected bus fleet strength, employee needs, revenue generation and expenditure patterns.

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Sources emphasised that the redevelopment model does not involve the sale of BEST-owned land. Instead, the projects will be implemented through public-private partnerships, with ownership of land and assets remaining with the undertaking. The redevelopment is expected to be carried out in two phases, while long-term plans will accommodate the gradual expansion of the bus fleet. Projects will be executed through long-term lease arrangements with private partners.

Fadnavis also stressed that redevelopment should generate tangible public benefits and not be limited to commercial exploitation of land. He suggested that future depot complexes should include museums, sports facilities, cultural spaces, modern residential housing for employees and other social infrastructure that could serve local communities.

Sources said the chief minister additionally proposed exploring the possibility of establishing 300-400-seat cinema halls dedicated to Marathi films at select depots. Under the proposal, Marathi filmmakers could be provided screening facilities at concessional rates, creating new cultural spaces while supporting the regional film industry.