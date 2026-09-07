Fake college counsellor scares 21-year-old MBA student with exam scam, extorts 24.6L

MUMBAI: A 21-year-old MBA student in Malad paid ₹24.64 lakh to a man who claimed to be a student counsellor at his college after being told that his name surfaced in an examination malpractice case and that he risked expulsion and the end of his academic career.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Bangur Nagar police have registered a case against the accused, Alok Keshari, for allegedly extorting money from the student by impersonating a college employee and threatening him with dire consequences. Police have invoked sections relating to extortion, cheating, misappropriation and the Information Technology Act. Keshari will be summoned for questioning this week.

The student, son of a real estate developer, is pursuing an MBA at a reputed college in Mumbai. According to his complaint, Keshari introduced himself as a student counsellor employed by the institution.

The alleged extortion began in June, around the time the college was preparing students for examinations. A seminar had been conducted for MBA students, during which they were warned to remain vigilant against examination malpractice. On June 21, a similar alert began circulating among students, while the examination application portal was shut down.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} It was shortly after this that Keshari contacted the student and told him that his name had surfaced in connection with examination malpractice. He allegedly warned the student that he would be expelled, would face difficulties securing admission to another institution and could see his academic career ruined. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was shortly after this that Keshari contacted the student and told him that his name had surfaced in connection with examination malpractice. He allegedly warned the student that he would be expelled, would face difficulties securing admission to another institution and could see his academic career ruined. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Fearing that his education and future were at stake, the student agreed to pay Keshari to have the matter settled. He transferred a total of ₹24.64 lakh from two bank accounts to the accused.

Keshari allegedly assured him that he would handle the matter internally and obtain a ‘clean chit’. He also told the student that the money would be returned if the issue could not be resolved. Police said Keshari had earlier transferred ₹1.15 lakh to the student, to win his confidence. Meanwhile, the student’s first-semester results were declared and he passed the examination.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Despite the result, Keshari continued to threaten and demand money, telling the student that he remained blacklisted and the matter had not been resolved. It was then that the student became suspicious and approached the Bangur Nagar police in Malad. After verifying the complaint, police registered an FIR against Keshari.