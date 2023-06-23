Fake ‘love jihad’ news from Mira Road circulates on social media, WhatsApp, say police

Mumbai: A fake ‘love jihad’ related news is making rounds on the social media platforms and WhatsApp after a 15-year-old boy was booked for allegedly blackmailing a 13-year-old girl with her private photographs in Mira Road. Several unknown persons have been booked for circulating the fake news.

In the fake news, it was mentioned that the boy was booked for ‘love jihad’ as he was trying to convert the girl. The post/message also had the name of senior police inspector Jitendra Vankuti from Nayanagar police station.

According to Vankuti, on Tuesday, they registered an FIR against a 15-year-old boy under section 354 for outraging the modesty of a girl and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, 2012. The officer said that the case was registered by the girl’s parents who found out that the boy had been trying to blackmail the girl by threatening to post her obscene photos on social media if she refused to have a relationship with him.

“Based on the complaint, we had registered the FIR,” said Vankuti. He said that the boy had befriended the girl through Instagram and had started chatting with her in the past few weeks. He had lured her to send her private photos and used them to try to blackmail her. The girl had then told her parents about the boy after which they had approached the police.

Since both the accused and victim are minors, the boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

On Thursday, Vankuti said that a message was circulated on social media stating that the incident was a case of ‘love jihad’. The message also had a social message for parents that they should be aware of their girls’ activities.

After the message was circulated, Vankuti clarified that the post/message was fake and that the offence was molestation and not ‘love jihad’. “We have registered a case against unknown persons for spreading rumours,” he added.